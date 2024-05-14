Major discounts hit games on the Xbox 360 store ahead of July closure

The upcoming closure of the Xbox 360 store was announced in August of last year, with Microsoft pulling support for purchasing digital products for the two-generation-old console. With the July closing date fast approaching, Microsoft today revealed a plan to offer heavy discounts on some of the games available on the aging storefront, giving fans a final chance to grab some classic 360 goodies on the cheap.

"To celebrate the legacy of Xbox 360, we’re working with our amazing publishing partners to bring you as many price reductions from our online store or from the Xbox 360 Store on the console," said Microsoft today. "We’re thrilled people continue playing their favorite Xbox 360 games on Xbox 360, or on newer consoles via Backward Compatibility for supported titles."

Over 100 Xbox 360 titles are currently offering steep discounts of up to 90% off, thanks to the initial offer. Some of the titles on offer include Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, Thief, Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Watch Dogs, Worms Revolution, Murdered Soul Suspect, Kane and Lynch: Dead Men, Far Cry 4, a number of Just Dance entries, and Sniper: Ghost Warrior, alongside many others.

Following this initial wave, the company plans to add discounts to even more titles available in the store. Per Microsoft, this will happen two more times, first on June 18 and once more on July 16, "bringing you as many repriced games as possible before the end of July."

Find the full list of discounted Xbox 360 titles on this Xbox Wire blog post here. The same page will be updated with more titles on the aforementioned dates too.

The Xbox 360 will officially shut its doors to customers of "games, DLC, and other entertainment content" on July 29, 2024, affecting both the online marketplace and the Xbox 360 console's built-in store. However, this will not affect any items that have already been purchased. Backward-compatible 360 titles will also keep being available for purchase from the Xbox store for Xbox One and Series generation consoles.