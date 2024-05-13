iOS 17.5 is out with device tracking detection, Apple News improvements, and new wallpaper

It is time for iOS and iPadOS users to update their devices. Version 17.5 is now available for download with a few changes: offline mode and other tweaks for Apple News+, a new stock wallpaper called "Pride Radiance" (also available as a watch face in the latest watchOS update) and various improvements.

More importantly, your iPhone can now detect third-party Bluetooth trackers and send you a notification if they are moving alongside you so that you can know if someone is trying to track you with non-Apple-made accessories similar to AirTags, regardless of their platform.﻿

The "Pride Radiance" wallpaper in iOS 17.5

What is new in iOS 17.5?

Here are the official release notes:

This update introduces a new Pride Radiance wallpaper for the Lock Screen, Apple News enhancements and other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone. Apple News Offline mode in Apple News+ gives you access to the Today feed and News+ tab, even when you don’t have an internet connection

Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+

Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks Tracking Notifications Cross-Platform Tracking Detection delivers notifications to users if a compatible Bluetooth tracker they do not own is moving with them, regardless of what operating system the device is paired with

iOS 17.5 is available on iPhone XS/Xr and newer and 2nd generation iPhone SE and newer. iPadOS 17.5 is compatible with iPad mini 5 and newer, iPad 6 and newer, iPad Air 3 and newer, 10.5-inch iPad Pro and newer, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation) and newer.

You can update your Apple device by heading to Settings > General > Software update. Are you updating?