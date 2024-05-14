Amazon deal: AMD 16-core Ryzen 7950X is back to its lowest price

Recently, there have been quite a few price drops on processors from both Team Red and Team Blue. Over on the Intel side, there were price drops for the 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S and 12th Gen Alder Lake-S models which are LGA1700 socket parts.

Meanwhile, on the AMD side, the discounts were for the older AM4 platform as well as the newer AM5 socket. On the AM4 side, the 5950X, 5900X, and 5800X had dropped, and on AM5, it was the 7900X3D. You can find all of them here.

In case you missed out on those, Amazon has dropped the price of the 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X and it is back to its lowest ever today. The processor is selling at an excellent price of just ~$510 (buying link under the spec list below).

The major difference between these and the X3D parts is in the lack of 3D V-cache on the non-X3D CPUs. This means they are not the absolute best processors at gaming though you really don't notice the difference unless you are playing at CPU-bound settings.

Architecture: Zen 4

# of CPU Cores: 16

Multithreading (SMT): Yes

# of Threads: 32

Max. Boost Clock: Up to 5.7 GHz

Base Clock: 4.2 GHz

L1 Cache: 1 MB

L2 Cache: 16 MB

L3 Cache: 128 MB

Default TDP: 120W

CPU Socket: AM5

Supporting Chipsets: A620 , X670E , X670 , B650E , B650

Supported Extensions: AES , AMD-V , AVX , AVX2 , AVX512 , FMA3 , MMX-plus , SHA , SSE , SSE2 , SSE3 , SSE4.1 , SSE4.2 , SSE4A , SSSE3 , x86-64

Thermal Solution (PIB): Not Included

Recommended Cooler: Liquid cooler recommended for optimal performance

Max. Operating Temperature (Tjmax): 89°C

*OS Support: Windows 11 - 64-Bit Edition , Windows 10 - 64-Bit Edition , RHEL x86 64-Bit , Ubuntu x86 64-Bit

Connectivity: Native USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Ports: 4 Native USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Ports: 0 Native USB 2.0 (480Mbps) Ports: 1 Native SATA Ports: 0 PCI Express® Version: PCIe® 5.0 Native PCIe® Lanes (Total/Usable): 28 , 24

System Memory Type: DDR5

Memory Channels: 2

Max. Memory: 128 GB

System Memory Subtype: UDIMM

Max Memory Speed: 2x1R DDR5-5200 2x2R DDR5-5200 4x1R DDR5-3600 4x2R DDR5-3600

ECC Support: Yes (Requires mobo support)

Graphics Capabilities Graphics Model: AMD Radeon™ Graphics (RDNA 3) Graphics Core Count: 2 Graphics Frequency: 2200 MHz



Get the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7950X at the link below:

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor: $510.38 (Amazon US)

