Get this Anker 5,000mAh power bank and charger for just $26.99 with digital coupon at Amazon

If you are traveling, you know that having an external battery for your smartphone or tablet is almost essential, as power outlets for your charger might not be readily available. However, what if you could have an external power band and a charger in one package? Anker has such a product, and it's hit a new all-time low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the Anker 5,000mAh power bank and charger is listed at Amazon for an already all-time low price of $29.99. However, for a limited time, the listing includes a digital coupon that cuts that already low price down by $3, making the Anker power bank and charger just $26.99. That's $13 off its $39.99 MSRP.

The power bank part of this Anker accessory can charge up an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to 50 percent of its battery capacity in 32 minutes or a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in 47 minutes.

This product has both a USB port and a USB-C cable, which lets you charge two devices at once at up to 22.5W. The included AC adapter, which folds into the device can be connected to a power outlet for charging the power bank back up, or you can connect it and then charge two devices as well at up to 30W. It also has a digital display that shows the current percentage of battery life for the power bank.

One more thing: if you buy two of these Anker power bank-charger combos at Amazon you will save an additional 4 percent at Amazon.

Anker 5,000mAh power bank and charger for $26.99 ($13 off with digital coupon)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

