Google reveals its Gemini API Developer Competition with help from Christopher Lloyd

Today as part of the Google I/O 2024 developers conference, the company announced, among other things, a lot of updates for its Gemini family of AI models. It also announced it is holding a Gemini API Developer Competition, and it got a person known for playing a scientist in the movies to help promote it.

In a YouTube video, Google shows actor Christopher Lloyd at his home office doing some coding of his own. Lloyd is best known, of course, for playing Doctor Emmett Brown, the inventor of the flux capacitor that makes time travel possible in the Back to the Future movie trilogy.

The Google Gemini API Developer Competition is now open for both individual developers and teams. They must create and submit apps that use the Gemini API. There will be a best overall app winner. Here's what Google says it wants to see in an app that's aiming to win that category.

Submissions will be judged across five key criteria: Impact, Remarkability, Creativity, Usefulness, and Execution. We're looking for apps that not only use the Gemini API in innovative ways, but solve real-world problems, are thoughtfully crafted, and provide a delightful user experience.

The person or team who ends up as the grand prize winner of the competition will get a Back to the Future-related grand prize: An electric version of a 1981 DeLorean car.

The competition will also be awarding cash prizes for different categories like best Android app, best web app, and best game, and larger cash prizes for winning the most useful, most impactful, and most creative apps. There will also be a People's Choice category as well.

The deadline to submit the apps for the competition is August 14. Online voting for the People's Choice category will begin on August 16, An internal team at Google will pick the winners in the other categories. The winners of the competition will be announced in October.