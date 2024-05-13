Apple Music starts 10-day countdown to showcase 100 Best Albums of all time

Alongside the iOS 17.5 update and unwanted tracking detection, Apple announced some new stuff for the music fans. Apple Music has curated a list of the 100 Best Albums of all time and published the first 10 albums (from rank 100 to 91) as part of a 10-day countdown.

Here is the list of the albums ranked 100-91 in the list:

100. Body Talk (Robyn)

99. Hotel California (Eagles)

98. ASTROWORLD (Travis Scott)

97. Rage Against the Machine (Rage Against the Machine)

96. Pure Heroine (Lorde)

95. Confessions (USHER)

94. Untrue (Burial)

93. A Seat at the Table (Solange)

92. Flower Boy, Tyler (The Creator)

91. Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 (George Michael)

These albums showcase artists' work, including seven from the 21st century, two from the 90s, and one from the 70s. Apple said it will continue adding more names as part of the countdown ending on May 22, when the company will reveal the top 10 albums in a broadcast radio special.

There will be additional content during this period such as dedicated Apple Music radio specials every day at 9 am PT and exclusive content on Apple Podcasts and Apple Music.

Moreover, Apple has set up a microsite, where you can check all the albums as they are published, along with archival interviews, and in-depth analysis of each album. You can listen to songs directly on the microsite, and find options to share an album with your friends or add it to your Apple Music library.

The recipients of the albums showcased in Apple's list will receive an award that includes "blasted anodized aluminum, sourced entirely from recycled Apple products, in a unique polished PVD gold." The back of the award will mention the artist’s name, the album title, and the album’s year of release.

Apple said that the 100 Best Albums list is an "editorial statement" and it's not affected by any streaming numbers on Apple Music. The list was curated by Apple Music's team of experts who worked with artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.