Check out these last minute holiday tech gift ideas at Amazon for under $50

The holiday shopping season is rapidly coming to an end, and with nine days to go before the big day arrives, you might need some ideas for gifts you can give to your friends and family who love technology and gadgets. You might also want to save some money while you shop as well.

Thankfully, there are a lot of great holiday gifts that normally might cost a lot more, but currently have discounts that take their prices down to under $50. Here's a look at just some of those kinds of tech gifts on Amazon that you can get for that price point.

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max streaming stick - $44.99 (25 percent off)

The latest and most powerful of Amazon's Fire TV streaming stick family lets you access nearly every free and premium streaming video service. It includes support for fast Wi-Fi 6E wireless connections, 16GB of onboard storage, and a new Ambient Experience feature that puts over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography on your screen when you aren't streaming Netflix.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock - $39.99 (33 percent off)

Here's an alarm clock for your bedroom that can do much more. It can stream music, give you news updates, help control smart devices with your voice via Alexa, and much more. It looks pretty nice sitting on your nightstand as well.

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display - $39.99 ($50 off)

If you would rather have a smart display on your nightside, the Amazon Echo Show 5 can serve as your alarm clock, smart speaker, plus it can stream video from Prime Video and even show you who is at the door when you connect it to your video doorbell.

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse - $34.99 ($35 off with digital coupon)

This great gaming mouse from Logitech has a 25,600 DPI optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons, onboard memory to store custom game button profiles, and even adjustable weight support. Plus, the mouse even has an extra digital coupon that cuts $5 more off its already discounted price.

Roccat Vulcan 121 Mechanical PC gaming keyboard - $49.99 ($70 off)

The price has never been lower for this great mechanical keyboard. It uses its own Titan tactile switches to give PC gamers a better feel when they press on the keys. It also includes anti-ghosting technology, RGB lighting and more.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - $31.99 ($8 off with digital coupon)

This small and portable speaker is great for listening to music while on the road or just hanging out in your backyard or by the pool. Indeed it has an IPX7 rating for water and dust resistance, while still offering a great audio experience and 24 hours of use on a single charge. Get this speaker now while the $8 digital coupon is still active on Amazon.

Samsung PRO Ultimate 512GB microSD Memory Card and Adapter - $49.99 ($15 off)

If you own a laptop, or one of the few remaining smartphones with a MicroSD card slot, you likely need more storage space for your files, games, and more. This MicroSD card from Samsung offers a lot of extra storage, and it even has an adapter if you have a device with a normal SD card slot.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals and holiday gift ideas. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.