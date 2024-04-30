Enterprise-class storage solutions from SanDisk and Synology available at great prices

Amazon is offering a number of deals on a variety of Enterprise-class storage solutions available at great prices from SanDisk Professional and Synology. So, if you have been looking for a similar deal, check out the options below while you still can!

The SanDisk Professional G-Drive Project houses a 7200RPM Ultrastar enterprise-class hard drive, ensuring reliable long-term storage with transfer speeds of up to 260MB/s. In addition, the PRO-BLADE SSD Mag slot (10Gbps) enables you to augment SSD capacity and enhance performance.

Furthermore, you can connect your devices via Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB (10Gbps) with colour-coded indicators for streamlined device management and optimal performance.

18TB SanDisk Professional G-Drive Project (External HDD, Thunderbolt 3, USB (10Gbps), 7200RPM Ultrastar Hard Drive, Up to 260MB/s Read - SDPHG1H-018T-NBAAD): $699.99 (Amazon US)

The Synology DX1222 expansion unit seamlessly integrates with select Synology DiskStation models, allowing for easy storage expansion. Accommodating up to 12 additional 2.5 or 3.5-inch drives, the DX1222 offers ample storage within a compact footprint. Additionally, with Synology DiskStation Manager's (DSM) unified tools, configuring new storage reportedly takes just minutes.

Synology 12 Bay Disk Expansion DX1222 (Diskless): $1099.99 (Amazon US)

The Synology's SAT5200 Series SSDs are purpose-built for Synology systems, reportedly undergoing rigorous validation to ensure seamless integration. These SSDs deliver consistent I/O performance, reducing latency for critical services and applications. Engineered to withstand mixed and intensive workloads round the clock, they ensure endurance without potentially sacrificing efficiency.

7TB Synology 2.5" Enterprise SATA SSD (SAT5210): $1399.99 (Amazon US)

With up to 2,201 MB/s read speeds and 1,383 MB/s sequential write speeds, the Synology DiskStation DS2422+ is built to handle large data sets in multi-user environments. Expandable to 24 drive bays, it offers ample storage capacity. Moreover, users can leverage up to 32 GB memory, 10/25GbE networking, or NVMe SSD Cache to boost read and write speed.

Synology DiskStation 12 Bay DS2422+ Quad Core CPU with 4GB Memory (Diskless): $1799.99 (Amazon US)

With Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps) compatibility, the SanDisk Professional G-RAID Shuttle 8 facilitates rapid data transfer for multi-stream 4K, 8K, and VR workflows. Hardware RAID support includes configurations like RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 50, and 60, ensuring data redundancy and performance optimization. This external hard drive comes pre-formatted for Mac (HFS+) and can be easily reformatted for Windows.

48TB SanDisk Professional G-RAID Shuttle 8 (Transportable Enterprise-Class 8-Bay External Hard Drive, Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C, Hardware RAID, Up to 1900MB/s Read - SDPH48H-048T-NBAAB): $3499.99 (Amazon US)

