Microsoft Edge 121 is now available in Beta Channel

Shortly after releasing Edge 120 for all users in the Stable Channel, Microsoft pushed out Edge 121 to those testing the browser in the Beta Channel. Like the latest stable release, Edge 121 Beta focuses on business customers and policy changes. However, one thing will also affect regular customers: the update experience moving from the Settings page to the Browser Essentials section. Microsoft says that would improve feature visibility and enhance the user experience.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 121 Beta?

Here is the official changelog:

Enable organizational branding in Edge for Business. Enable your organization's branding assets from Entra onto profile-related UI for profiles signed in with an Entra ID (formerly known as Azure Active Directory) account. You can add your organization's details such as name to the profile pill, name and brand color to the profile flyout, and logo to overlay the Edge for Business taskbar icon. This branding can help users more easily differentiate between multiple profiles and browser windows. Default organizational branding can be enabled by admins through the following policies: OrganizationalBrandingOnWorkProfileUIEnabled

[OrganizationLogoOverlayOnAppIconEnabled] Admins will need to have "company branding" assets configured in the Microsoft Entra admin center for branding assets to be applied to this feature. For more information, see Microsoft Edge for Business and Add company branding to your organization's sign-in page. Microsoft Edge migrates the updates experience into Browser Essentials. Getting alerts on available Edge Updates will come from Browser Essentials instead of the Settings page for better visibility and experience. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. New typosquatting checker policies. The built-in typosquatting checker warns users if it appears there is a mistyped popular domain name which could land users on a malicious webpage. Administrators can control the availability and configure website typo protection by using the PreventTyposquattingPromptOverride and TyposquattingAllowListDomains policies.

Microsoft Edge 121 also adds the following policies:

EdgeDisableDialProtocolForCastDiscovery - Disable DIAL protocol for cast device discovery

NativeHostsExecutablesLaunchDirectly - Force Windows executable Native Messaging hosts to launch directly

RelatedWebsiteSetsEnabled - Enable Related Website Sets

RelatedWebsiteSetsOverrides - Override Related Website Sets

And obsoletes the following:

SendMouseEventsDisabledFormControlsEnabled - Control the new behavior for event dispatching on disabled form controls

You can download Microsoft Edge 121 Beta from the official Edge Insider website. Release in the Stable Channel is scheduled for the week of January 25, 2024.