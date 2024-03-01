Get the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 noise cancelling headphones for their lowest price ever

Wireless headphones are becoming the norm for people to get for their mobile or PC uses, rather than the exception. Right now, you can get some wireless headphones from Anker that support noise-canceling features for a new all-time low price.

The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 wireless noise-canceling headphones are available in black for just $39.99 at Amazon. That's a solid $20 off its normal $59.99 MSRP in addition to hitting a new all-time low price.

These headphones include two 40 mm dynamic drivers in the earcups that will offer owners high-end audio for working on their PC or just listening to music or podcasts. The headphones also include Anker's technology that analyzes the low-frequency sounds so you can hear a boost in the bass output.

Anker also uses both internal and external microphones that it claims can cancel out 90 percent of outside noise. That includes low and mid-range audio frequencies from sources like cars and even airplanes when you go traveling.

Speaking of which, the wireless headphones last up to 60 hours on a single charge. It can also run for as long as four hours from just 5 minutes of charging in case you don't have a ton of time to get the full charging down.

The headphone's two earcups include memory foam for hours of comfort while wearing them. Also, its headband includes rotating joints on the earcups so the headphones can fit well on your head. Finally, you get a 3.5mm AUX cable so you can connect the headphones to your notebook or desktop PC the old-fashioned way if you happen to have a low battery with nowhere to charge the headphones up.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

