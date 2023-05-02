Get the Seagate 1TB and 2TB Xbox Series X/S storage expansion cards for their lowest price

When you buy a Microsoft Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, one of the first things you notice is that game downloads can take up lots of space on their included onboard storage. Having a way to expand that storage is needed. Thankfully, Seagate offers 1TB and 2TB expansion storage cards made for the Xbox Series X and S, and you can get them for their lowest price on Amazon right now.

The 1TB expansion card is available for $149.99 on Amazon. That's a $70 discount from its normal $219.99 MSRP. You will save even more when you buy the 2TB expansion card for $279.99 at Amazon. That is a huge $120 discount from its $399.99 MSRP.

Both of these expansion cards are solid state drives. They work with the consoles' Xbox Velocity Architecture so you can play games stored on the card with the same speed and performance you will get from the Xbox's built-in SSD.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

