DEAL: Grab a bunch of these Seagate 14TB 16TB 20TB CMR hard disks (HDD) for NAS, Plex server

It has generally been a great time to get into PC gaming or to upgrade your old system as most computer hardware parts nowadays are selling at really good prices. While we cover plenty of these deals here at Neowin, like SSDs, and hard disks (HDDs), both internal as well as external.

Speaking of hard disks, at the moment Seagate is offering its 14TB and 16TB HDD models at great discounts. Both the drives, on IronWolf and the other Exos, are based on Convention Magnetic Recording or CMR technology which make them ideal for 24x7 continuous or heavy usage sceanarios like for network attached storage (NAS) or Plex media servers.

Get the deals at the links below (they are both Shipped & Sold by Newegg):

Seagate Exos X20 Enterprise 20TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s CMR 3.5": $289.99 (Newegg US) **[Limited Time]**

Seagate Exos 16TB Enterprise HDD X18 SATA 6Gb/s 512e/4Kn 7200 RPM 256MB Cache 3.5": $229.99 (Newegg US)

Seagate IronWolf 14TB NAS Hard Drive 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s CMR 3.5": $206.99 (Newegg US)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon and Newegg Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.