Give your NAS, Plex the love they deserve with this 20TB Seagate CMR hard disk (HDD) deal

If you have been following Neowin for the last couple of months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) as well as hard disk drive (HDD) prices have dropped by a lot, and when we say a lot, we really mean it.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price. The same is true for some external hard drives too as Seagate is still selling its 16TB and 14TB models for the lowest prices ever. The 16TB one is especially good.

However, it hasn't been all that great for shoppers looking to buy CMR-based internal hard disk drives (HDDs) due to a lack of great deals lately. During the Prime Day 2023 sales, the prices dropped to all-time lows, but since then the discounts just haven't been coming, until today.

Newegg, today, is offering the Seagate 20TB enterprise-grade X20 drive for the lowest price ever (buying link below), thanks to a discount promo code. As mentioned above, the drive is based on CMR or Conventional Magnetic Recording technology and hence, it is ideally suited for use in NAS (network-attached storage) or Plex and other media servers, that are meant for heavy-duty usage, running for long periods. While you can still use them for backups, you should instead be looking at 16TB and 14TB external HDDs that we linked above.

Get the Seagate 20TB CMR HDD below:

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

