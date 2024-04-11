Missed Backup Day deals? Seagate still has 20TB 18TB CMR hard disks at tantalizing prices

The geeks and nerds celebrated World Backup Day 2024 this year with the theme "Save Digital Memories" and on the occasion, we published the best storage deals we could find to back up one's valuable data. Most of the deals no longer exist but you still check them out here. We had covered HDDs as well as SSDs of various capacities.

In case you missed out on them, Seagate still has some great discounts at the moment on a couple of its IronWolf Pro drives. The IronWolf and IronWolf Pro are built on CMR (conventional magnetic recording) technology which is a good thing as it can be used for backup purposes, as well as NAS (network-attached storage) and Plex or some other media or home servers or other heavy-duty use cases due to their high resiliency.

So if you are not looking to back up your data you can still use them elsewhere too. These high-capacity disks are generally great for everything, except if you are looking for exceptionally high speeds. Only SSDs can serve you then.

Get the Seagate 18TB and 20TB drives at the links below:

Seagate IronWolf Pro ST20000NT001 20TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5": $349.99 + off w/ promo code 2565TEXP, limited offer => $339.99 (Newegg US)

Seagate IronWolf Pro 18TB NAS Hard Drive 7200 RPM 256MB Cache CMR SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5" Internal HDD ST18000NE000: $299.99 (Newegg US)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.