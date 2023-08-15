Amazon 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube with octa-core, AV1, Wi-Fi 6E, now cheaper than Nvidia Shield

Amazon is having one of those rare price drops on its Fire TV products and as such we have the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube currently selling at its lowest ever price (link to purchase are at the end of the article).

Compared to the Fire TV Cube 2nd Gen, the 3rd Gen Cube brings 20% faster overall performance. It packs an Octa-core processor, combining four each of Cortex A73 and A53 cores, and much faster LPDDR4X memory. There are a few other feature advantages like support for Wi-Fi 6E, AV1 decoding, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mode, among others.

The full specs of the 3rd Gen Fire TV Cube are given below:

Android version Android Level 28 (Android 9)

Fire OS version Fire OS 7

Processor (SoC): Amlogic POP1-G (Amlogic - AML Popcorn)

CPU: ARM 4xCortex A73 @ 2.2GHz + ARM 4xCortex A53 @ 2.0GHz

GPU: ARM G52 MP8, 800MHz

Memory (RAM): 2GB, LPDDR4/x - 4224 MT/s

Storag e 16 GB internal

Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen)

Audio codecs : **Dolby MAT trancoding** for Streaming application and HDMI Input **Dolby MAT Input** to Dolby MAT Output for HDMI Input **Dolby TrueHD passthrough** **DTS passthrough** **DTS-HD passthrough (basic profile)** **AC3 (Dolby Digital)/ EAC3 (Dolby Digital Plus)** /Atmos(DDP+JOC)/AC4(Atmos)/Dolby TrueHD(Atmos) **MPEG-H passthrough** **AAC Profile (AAC LC)**. Support for up to 8 channels from 8 kHz to 48 kHz **MPEG-4 HE AAC Profile (AAC+)**. Support for up to 8 channels from 8 kHz to 48 kHz **MPEG-4 HE AACv2 Profile (enhanced AAC+)**. Support for up to 8 channels from 8 kHz to 48 kHz **AAC ELD (enhanced low delay AAC)**. Support for up to 8 channels from 8 kHz to 48 kHz **xHE-AAC (enhanced HE-AAC)**. Support for up to 8 channels from 8 kHz to 48 kHz **FLAC**. Up to 48kHz, 2 channels, 16-bit and 24-bit (no dither for 24 bit) **MIDI**. MIDI (Type 0 and 1), DLS (Version 1 and 2), XMF, and Mobile XMF. Ringtone formats RTTTL/RTX, OTA, and iMelody. **MP3**. Up to 48kHz, 2 channels in DSP (16-bit and 24-bit) and software (16-bit). **Vorbis**. Ogg (.ogg), Matroska (.mkv). **PCM/Wave**. Up to 96kHz, 6 channels, 16-bit and 24-bit. **AMR-NB**. Supported. **Opus**. Up to 8 channels, 48 kHz.

Video codecs : **Dolby Vision**. Support for Profile 4-MEL, 5, 8, 9 and 10. (Up to Level 9 for profiles 5 and 8. Up to Level 5 for Profile 9.) **H.265 (HEVC)**. Hardware accelerated up to 2160p (4K) @ 60fps Main 10 Profile Level 5.1 **H.264**. Hardware accelerated up to 2160p @ 30fps or 1080p @ 60fps, 8 bit, High Profile Level 5.1 **AV1**. Hardware accelerated up to 2160p (4K) @ 60fps Main Profile 10bit Level 5.1 **VP9**. Hardware accelerated up to 2160p @ 60fps, Profile 2 up to 30 Mbps (with limitations) **MPEG-2**. Up to 1080p @ 60fps **MPEG-4**. Up to 1080p @ 60fps

OpenGL ES 3.2

DRM (Digital Rights Management): Widevine L1 v11 PlayReady 3.3

HDR (High-dynamic-range): HDR10 HLG HDR10+ Dolby Vision

Bluetooth version 5.0 (BLE supported)

Wifi : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; 2x2 MIMO (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz and 6GHz Tri- band)

Ethernet : 10/100 Mbps

Miracast (display mirroring with Fire tablet): Supported

Far-field Alexa control (Hands-free voice control): Supported natively

Near-field Alexa control (Mic button on remote): Supported

Get the products at the links below:

Fire TV Cube 3rd Gen (WiFi 6E, USB-A port, AV1): $119.99 (Amazon US)

This now makes it cheaper than what the Nvidia Shield TV has ever been, which is one of the most popular streamers out there. The other Amazon 3rd Gen devices are also similarly discounted.

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK (sadly the Fire TV devices aren't discounted in the UK at the moment) to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

