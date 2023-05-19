Amazon Deal: Save big on Samsung monitors starting as low as $128 right now

Earlier this week, we posted about a number of Samsung PC monitors that were at their lowest prices during the Samsung Days sales event. However, most of them, such as the huge 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark at $1,999, were still on the pricey side even after those big discounts. If you are looking for deals on monitors that are all under $500, Samsung has you covered there as well.

Right now you can get the 27-inch Samsung T35F Series PC monitor for just $128 on Amazon. That's a $91.99 discount from its normal $219.99 MSRP. The 1080p monitor is perfect for a second display for work with a 75Hz refresh rate and even AMD FreeSync support for gaming.

If you are looking for a larger work monitor that's also more immersive, check out the curved 32-inch Samsung S39C Series display. It's currently discounted on Amazon down to $229.99. That's a $70 price cut compared to its normal $299.99 MSRP.

If you want a monitor made specifically for PC gaming, you can get the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C Series display for just $269.99 at Amazon. That's an $80 discount from its usual $349.99 MSRP. It's a QHD resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Of course, if you really want a massive immersive gaming experience, you will have to spend more. However, there are still discounts you can take advantage of. The Samsung Neo G9 49-inch curved display is priced at $1399.99 right now, which is a $200 discount from its normal $1,599.99 MSRP. It's a Quantum Mini-LED display with a fast 240Hz refresh rate for great PC gaming performance

Check out the list of Samsung PC monitor discounts below:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.