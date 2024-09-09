New model of the AirPods Max expected to debut at the "It's Glowtime" event

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently shared some interesting information about Apple's upcoming "Its Glowtime" event. Apple will announce the iPhone 16 series and is also rumored to unveil the Apple Watch Series 10 and new AirPods models. Now, it is reported that we might as well see the debut of the new AirPods Max at the event.

If this happens, it would be the first refresh to the headphones since they debuted back in December 2020. But what are the new features that Apple might introduce with the new AirPods Max model?

According to Gurman, the new AirPods Max will be equipped with better noise cancelation and adaptive audio. Additionally, the headphones will transition to USB-C. The news of the new AirPods Max model launching with the iPhone 16 series comes as a bit of a surprise, given there had been no prior indications about the same. However, it appears that plans might have changed.

I expect Apple to launch new AirPods Max headphones tomorrow with better noise cancellation, adaptive audio & USB-C. They’ll launch with the low-end AirPods 4. This is line with my reporting for months but runs counter to lack of low inventory in stores. https://t.co/KIJQEwywcp — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2024

Moreover, the new AirPods Max will launch alongside the AirPods 4 models. There is no information about the colors or any other specifications of the new over-the-ear headphones. Notably, the AirPods Max debuted with a starting price of $549 and has yet to receive an upgrade since then.

It has also not gained any new features that the AirPods Pro has picked up, but that could change at today's event. Apple is speculated to keep the price somewhere around the pricing of the original AirPods Max unless the new model introduces something extraordinary.

The highly anticipated iPhone 16 series will be announced today, putting an end to the months of leaks and rumors. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to debut in a new "Desert Titanium" color option, and for the first time, the iPhone 16 Pro will come with a 5x optical zoom camera, previously exclusive to the Pro Max models.

Besides, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will feature a vertical camera module. All iPhone 16 models are tipped to come with a dedicated camera hardware button that will perform different actions based on how it is pressed.