The price of this white Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless mouse just hit its lowest level ever

Razer makes some of the best gaming PC mice. Indeed the company basically came up with the idea for a PC mouse for hardcore gamers to begin with. Right now, if you don't mind a specific color choice, you can get the Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless PC gaming mouse for a new all-time low price and a deep discount.

The white-colored version of the Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless PC gaming mouse is currently priced at $99.99 at Amazon. That's a big $50 discount, or 33 percent, off its normal $149.99 MSRP.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro mouse has a 30,000 DPI optical sensor for excellent tracking on most any surface material, and that even includes glass. The mouse includes its own DPI button where you can quickly make adjustments to its settings on the fly.

The optical switches used on the two main mouse buttons offer a more tactile feel and can last for up to 90 million clicks, according to Razer. The Hyperspeed Wireless support for the mouse will offer very low latency which is handy for when you are in a major online multiplayer deathmatch. The battery on the mouse will last up to 90 hours on a single charge.

This mouse was indeed made for professional esports players, which means it doesn't have some features you might find on other Razer mice, such as RGB lighting and a tilt-click scroll wheel. It also is very light at 59g, and it even comes with grip tap for the two main buttons if you want a better feel while using them.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

