Leaked code from X app suggests that calls will be exclusively for Premium subscribers only

A recent announcement from X (formerly Twitter) stated it will be adding both a video and audio calling feature to the platform, which was first hinted at the beginning of July by X designer Andrea Conway. It has since been uncovered that references to the functionality have already been added to the app's code, and there are hints that it is likely to be included as a paid feature with active X Premium subscriptions.

As first uncovered by Chris Messina on Threads, information within the app's code shows a list of strings, with details on what the app will show when accepting calls, along with giving users the ability to select who can call them, and whether calls will be enabled for that profile.

Furthermore, Chris goes on to show a section of code that specifically references how "Audio and video calls are a premium feature." and that users should "Subscribe to get access." Whether this means that you can only initiate calls as a premium user, or if you have to be subscribed to receive them as well remains unclear.

In recent months X has been adding a host of new features to its Premium subscription service to draw in more users ever since the rebrand from Twitter. They include restricting previously free tools as well as suggesting that the platform as a whole would go subscription-based. It is also removing features like Circles, which will be taken down by the end of October.

Meanwhile, Meta continues to develop its rival platform, Threads, adding more and more features in a bid to attract users across from X to its platform while competitors, such as Bluesky and Mastodon, have seen moderate amounts of new sign-ups ever since Musk took ownership of X (previously Twitter).