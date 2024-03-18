Get the 38-inch MSI MEG381CQR Plus ultrawide gaming monitor for an all-time low price now

MSI is considered one the biggest companies that offer PC gaming-related hardware and accessories. That also includes MSI gaming PC monitors. Right now you can get a huge 38-inch ultrawide and curved monitor from MSI for an all-time low price.

The 38-inch MSI MEG381CQR Plus ultrawide curved gaming PC monitor is currently priced at $699.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new low price for this product, but it's also a full $100 off its $799.99 MSRP.

The 38-inch IPS monitor has an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3,840 x 1,600. It has a refresh rate of 175Hz with a 1ms response time. It includes support for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate which should allow for little to no graphical tearing and stuttering while playing graphically high-end PC games. The monitor also has a 2300R curvature so gamers have a more immersive experience.

The monitor includes VESA Certified DisplayHDR600 support so playing games or watching videos will include better image contrasts, more vivid colors, and deeper blacks compared to other IPS monitors.

Other features of this monitor include a built-in camera cradle on top so you can install a webcam along with a mouse bungee so your gaming PC mouse cable can be kept out of your way. Ports include two USB ports, a DisplayPort, and an HDMI port. It also supports RGB customized lighting.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

