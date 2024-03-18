Steam achieves another concurrent player record by nearly 1 million more gamers

Valve's Steam PC game store and service is having a huge run of popularity. Last week it set a new concurrent player record of 35,385,530 players online. That beat the previous record set just the week before of 34,649,583 players online.

Well, you can now say "Goodbye" to that previous concurrent player level. SteamDB reports that on Sunday, a new milestone was set when Steam had a whopping 36,354,393 players online at the same time. That beats last week's record by nearly one million players; 968,863 to be exact.

Of that new record number, 11,576,186 Steam users were actively playing games on Sunday. That is still just a tad smaller than the previous active player record of 11,582,167 gamers. That record was set on January 28, at the height of Palworld's popularity on Steam.

It's likely that the new concurrent player record number on Steam on Sunday was set in part because of the current Steam Spring Sale, with deep discounts on thousands of games. The sale will continue until March 21.

The usual games that have been on the top 10 list of concurrent players on Steam have remained steady for the most part this weekend. SteamDB shows Valve's Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 in the number one and three slots respectively, with PUBG: Battlegrounds in the number 2 position.

One major change for a Steam game in terms of concurrent player number was Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege. On Sunday, the tactical shooter hit a new record of 201,933 players online at once. The last record for this game was set three years ago when it hit 201,053 players in March 2021. Part of the reason for that was that the game got a deep 80 percent discount during the Steam Spring Sale.

It will be interesting to see if Steam continues to bring in new players over the next year.