Get this MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card for its lowest price ever

High-end graphics cards are pretty expensive; there's no way around that. However, you can also find some deals online that will cut the prices of those cards by a few hundred bucks. That's the cast with the MSI Ventus 3x Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which is down to an all-time low price at Amazon.

The MSI Ventus 3x Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is currently priced at $999.95 at Amazon. That's a solid $225.04 off its normal $1,224.99 MSRP.

This MSI graphics card is based on the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 GPU with a clock speed of 2,535 MHz. The chip uses Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture with 9,728 Cuda cores and 304 Tensor cores. It includes 16GB of GDDR6X of video memory, with a memory clock speed of 2,520 MHz. Of course, it supports all of the company's high-end graphics features for games like ray tracing, DLSS 3, and Reflex.

As far as the card itself, the MSI Ventus 3x includes three fans to keep the card's airflow moving smoothly and keep it cool for when you have hours-long gaming sessions. This is helped greatly by the card's copper baseplate that captures the heat from the GPU and video memory and transfers it to a series of heat pipes.

The card also has an aluminum backplate that incorporates a flow-through design for even more cooling of the product. The card comes with a support bracket in case you want to make sure it needs some extra support when you install it into your gaming PC. You can use the MSI Afterburner software to overclock the card safely.

