Google Gemini app for Android comes to UK and Europe

Google Gemini app for Android is expanding its reach to more regions, and it's now rolling out in the UK and European Union countries. The app was launched in the US earlier this year when Google's AI chatbot was rebranded from Bard to Gemini.

For iOS users, the Gemini chatbot is available on users' devices as a tab inside the Google app. Speaking of which, users in the UK and European countries will have to wait for a few weeks before Gemini arrives on their devices, the company notes (via Android Authority).

The Gemini app for Android requires a smartphone to have at least 2GB RAM and should run Android 10 (or later). The chatbot is meant to replace Google Assistant on Android devices, but it doesn't support several features, including controlling media, reminders, and routines.

Google has tried to fill in Gemini's feature gap over the months, for instance, by adding the ability to play songs from YouTube Music, auto-start navigation in Google Maps, and more through various extensions. Google also partnered with Opera to make Gemini AI models a part of Opera's Aria browser AI, and the company is expected to bring Gemini's real-time responses to its mobile version.

According to a support page, the Google Gemini app for Android can be downloaded in more than 150 countries worldwide and supports 19 languages. Google announced several updates for Gemini AI last month at its I/O developer conference.

The company released Gemini 1.5 Pro and a new lightweight model called Gemini 1.5 Flash, both supporting a 1 million content window. Google's onstage demos showed how the chatbot can help with complex plans, such as creating detailed trip itineraries by pulling hotel reservations and ticket information from Gmail. This new capability will be available through the chatbot's paid subscription tier, Gemini Advanced.