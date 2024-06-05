Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save 40% on this ultra-thin Logitech K585 wireless keyboard with a built-in phone holder

The Logitech K585 keyboard

If you want a good wireless keyboard without an eye-watering price tag, check out the Logitech K585, an inexpensive, ultra-thin, quiet Bluetooth/Unifying keyboard. It is now available on Amazon with a massive 40% discount, which slashed the price to just $29.99.

Despite its very affordable price tag, the K585 boasts several conveniences and nice touches. For example, it has a built-in slot so that you can place your phone or small tablet in front of you when typing—no need for extra stands or accessories. You can pair the keyboard with a PC or Mac using the bundled Unifying receiver or Bluetooth and then switch between two devices, thanks to built-in profiles. It also supports other devices, such as TVs, iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and more.

The Logitech K585 keyboard

The Logitech K585 is a very thin yet sturdy keyboard. It features quiet keys and a full-size num pad. Powered by two AAA-sized batteries, the K585 can last up to two years before asking to replace the batteries. Finally, you can customize the function key row using the Logitech Options or Options+ software to create custom shortcuts, actions, and more.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

