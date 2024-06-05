Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

ASUS ProArt 23.8-inch display with USB-C and high color accuracy drops to just $119

The 24-inch ASUS ProArt display

If you need a good monitor with solid color accuracy for creative work, there is no need to spend big money on expensive displays. You can get some affordable models without breaking your wallet, such as the ASUS ProArt 23.8-inch display, which is now available with a big 40% discount, only at $119.

The ASUS ProArt PA247CV is an IPS display with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080). While that does not sound impressive, ASUS makes up for the modest resolution with factory calibration, ensuring each monitor delivers 100% sRGB coverage, 100% Rec 709, and a delta E (ΔE) color accuracy of

The 24-inch ASUS ProArt display

You also get a modern set of ports so that you can connect the display to any PC or Mac using a 65W USB-C port, DisplayPort, HDMI, and a USB 3.1. A 65W USB-C cable allows you to keep a laptop connected while also supplying it with enough power.

Another great bonus is that every buyer gets three months of complimentary Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

