Amazon Deal: Get this 39-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved PC monitor for its lowest price ever

Along with Samsung, LG Display makes some very impressive OLED displays for many PC monitor makers. It also uses its OLED displays in its own gaming PC monitors. At the moment, you can get a 39-inch LG Ultragear monitor for a new all-time low price

Right now, the 39-inch LG UltraGear 39GS95QE OLED curved ultrawide PC gaming monitor is priced at $996.99 at Amazon. That's also a big $503 discount from its $1,499.99 MSRP.

This LG monitor has a ‎3,440 x 1,440 resolution with an 800R curved screen and an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate and supports both Nvidia Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for less graphical tearing on screen and a 0.03ms response time.

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, so you can experience deep blacks on the screen. It also has anti-glare features, so you should be able to play games or get some work done without having to deal with outside light reflections. The monitor also has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and two USB ports.

The monitor has a virtually borderless, ultra-thin design. The display can be raised up and down, and you can swivel and tilt the screen with a lot of freedom as well.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

With the added benefit of Amazon Prime membership, you'll get fast and free delivery on the above deal. Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.