Get the Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed wireless gaming PC mouse for its lowest price ever

One of the best gaming PC mice you can get is currently at an all-time low price at Amazon. We are talking about the e Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed wireless gaming PC mouse which has a ton of features for both casual and hardcore PC gamers.

Right now, the black-colored version of the Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed mouse is priced at $114.95 on Amazon. That would normally be an all-time price low for this mouse, but there's also a $10 digital coupon on the Amazon price listing. That means the actual price for this mouse is just $104.95. That's a big $55.04 discount from its normal $159.99 MSRP.

The mouse has a 25,000 DPI optical sensor for high accuracy while playing games. It also has an interesting DPI shift button on the side. You can still use it to change the DPI setting on the fly while playing games. However, it can also be reversed, or even removed completely in case you want a better grip on the mouse.

The buttons on the mouse also use what Logitech claims is a "hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology". The result is supposed to offer the feel of a mechanical switch combined with higher speeds. The mouse also has a scroll wheel that can be switched between either "hyper-fast free spin or precise ratcheting mode" with additional left and right tilt controls.

The Lightspeed wireless technology also offers fast response times while gaming, with a battery life up to 120 hours. It also has RGB lighting as an additional customization feature.

You can also get the same Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed mouse for a discounted price of $115.94, again with a $10 digital coupon.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

