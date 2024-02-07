Get the Logitech MX mechanical wireless keyboard for a new all-time low price now

Logitech makes some of the best keyboards around for both gaming as well as regular home office tasks. One of its most expensive models, the Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, has just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

Right now, you can get the Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard for $121.49. That's also a big $48.50 discount from its normal $169.99 MSRP.

This is a full-sized keyboard with keys that have Tactile Quiet switches. This means you will feel the switches when you press down on them, but they also will be very quiet in case you are using them and don't want to disturb someone else who might be in your room or office space. The switches are also designed to be low-profile for a better ergonomic feel if you need the keyboard for several hours at a time.

The keys also have support for backlights, but they can be set up so they only light up when you approach the keyboard. They can also automatically adjust their lighting level so they will not be too bright or not bright enough depending on outside conditions.

You can connect the keyboard to up to three devices at once, so you can use it on your desktop PC, your notebook, or even your smartphone or tablet. Finally the battery is designed to last up to 15 days with the backlights on, or up to 10 months if they are turned off.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.