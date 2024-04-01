Save up to 30% on Crucial's new PCIe Gen 5 T705 SSD

A few weeks ago, Crucial unveiled its new PCIe Gen 5 SSD, the flagship T705. This solid-state drive offers blazing speeds of up to 14,500MB/s, but owning one of the fastest SSDs to date is not cheap. Luckily, Amazon has already discounted the drive by up to 30%.

The T705 works best with motherboards and processors that support PCIe Gen 5 (13 and 14 Gen Intel processors and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors). This allows the drive to flex its muscles and reach speeds of up to 14,500GB/s read and 12,700MB/s write (sequential). Random read and write are at 1,550K and 1,800K IOPS, respectively.

The Crucial T705 SSD with the Limited Edition white heatsink.

Crucial claims it managed to maximize the drive's speed "without significantly increasing power consumption." Customers can expect up to 40% faster performance compared to PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drives when booting Windows, starting heavy applications, working with popular productivity apps, copying large files, and playing games.

It is also worth noting that each T705 drive comes with one month of Adobe Creative Cloud All-Apps plan. Also, the discounted configurations do not have heatsinks, so use your motherboard's or alternative cooling to achieve optimal performance as you must avoid thermal throttling.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

