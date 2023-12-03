Get these Silicon Power small form factor SSDs for your Steam Deck at all time low prices

If you are looking to expand your gaming PC's internal storage, Silicon Power always has some affordable options for solid-state drives. That also includes if you own one of Valve's Steam Deck portable gaming PCs or something similar like the ASUS Rog Ally, and most recently the Lenovo Legion Go.

You can expand the default storage of these products, and many more, by getting the Silicon Power UD90 2230 models. Right now, both of them are at all-time low prices. The 1TB version is priced at $64.77 at Amazon, or $7.20 off its $71.97 off its MSRP. The 2TB model is priced at $149.99 or $50 off its $199.99 MSRP.

The read speeds for the 1TB model are up to 4,900 MB per second while the 2TB version goes up slightly higher to 5,000 MB per second. Write speeds for both models are up to 3,200 MB/s.

These internal SSDs are also great for expanding the storage of small form factor mini-PC, along with devices like Microsoft's Surface products, ultrabooks, tablets, and more.

The Silicon Power SSDs also come with software that will allow you to check the health of your drives and launch performance tests to see if they are working as they should. You can also perform a total erasure of the files on the SSD with the software. Finally, Silicon Power supports them with a 5-year limited warranty.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

