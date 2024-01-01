Get this 2TB SK Hynix SSD for close to its all time low price with digital coupon

As we enter a new year of 2024, we have started to see prices of internal solid state drives start to go back up, after a year of prices sliding down. That means discounts on internal SSD will likely be harder to find.

Right now, you can get the 2TB version of the SK Hynix Platinum P41 internal SSD for a much lower price at Amazon for a limited time. While the listing shows a price of $159.99, there's an included digital coupon code on the page, SKLAST27.

When activated, the digital coupon will cut the price down by 27 percent, which means the price you will be will be just $114.60 for the 2TB SSD. That's $42.39 off the listed price. That's well below the SSD's average price and just a few dollars higher than its all-time low price.

The 2TB SK Hynix Platinum P41 is a Gen4 internal SSD with read speeds of up to 7,000 MB per second along with write speeds of up to 6,500 MB per second. It uses 176-layer NAND flash memory and has been tested to run up to 1,200 TBW (Terabytes Written).

The SSD also comes with free software. That includes its Macrium cloning software so you can transfer your data and even your entire PC operating system to the new SSD. It also comes with Easy Kit software so you can check on the performance of the drive. Finally, it comes with a 5-year warranty.

