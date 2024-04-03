2TB WD Red SA500 SATA SSD is selling at its lowest price on Amazon

For those who may have missed out on their favorite storage-related deals during World Backup Day, Amazon is still offering the 2TB Western Digital Red SA500 Internal SATA SSD at its lowest price. Whether you are contemplating an upgrade to your existing storage solution or seeking to expand your NAS setup, you might want to check out this option while stocks last.

The WD Red SA500 SSD is tailored for NAS systems. It offers rapid access to frequently used files, ideal for caching purposes. With "superior endurance," it can handle heavy read and write loads, ensuring reliability in a 24/7 environment. It also incorporates Western Digital's 3D NAND technology, potentially delivering maximum SATA performance for both home and business users.

This SSD ensures reduced latency and improved responsiveness for various tasks such as OLTP databases, multi-user environments, photo rendering, and 4K and 8K video editing, among others. Available in 2.5” and M.2 form factors, it fits into modern NAS systems, providing compatibility and versatility for storage needs.

2TB Western Digital Red SA500 NAS 3D NAND Internal Solid-state Drive (SATA III 6 Gb/s, 2.5"/7mm, Up to 560 MB/s): $169.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Additionally, in light of World Backup Day recently passing, we posted a selection of great deals, some of which are still available for your consideration. Furthermore, you can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.