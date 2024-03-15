Mojang warns against updating Minecraft via the Xbox app to avoid loss of worlds

Mojang has issued an important warning for Minecraft players, urging them not to update the game with the Xbox app on Windows 10 and 11. Doing so may result in a permanent loss of worlds (saves).

Do not update Minecraft through the Xbox app on PC. If you do, your worlds may be lost. We recommend that you run the Gaming Services Repair Tool for PC before installing the Minecraft update. For more information, go here: https://t.co/9X1am8dzHG — Mojang Status (@MojangStatus) March 15, 2024

Microsoft has a special support page on its forums that describes how to avoid the update error that can purge your Minecraft worlds. You should run one of the built-in troubleshooters. Here is how to do it:

Launch the Xbox app on your computer and click your profile icon. Click Support. Click Gaming Services Repair Tool. Click Start Troubleshooting. Wait for the app to complete the process, then update the game. The troubleshooter will update the Gaming Services to version 19.87.13001.0, which should fix the bug with world deletion in Minecraft for Windows.

It is worth noting that the bug does not affect Minecraft: Java Edition. Also, you can always back up your worlds in Minecraft for Windows (Bedrock) by exporting them into a separate file. To do so, select the world you want to back up, click the edit button next to it, scroll down, and select Export World. Pick a folder to store the world and hit Export. You can then use the exported file to move your world to another computer, console, or mobile device.

You can learn more about the bug in Minecraft for Windows in a post on the official Microsoft Community forum.

In other Minecraft news, Mojang recently announced a Marketplace Pass that gives you access to hundreds of premium content from the in-game marketplace for $3.99 per month.