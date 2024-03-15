When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Skype Insiders get improved rich-text formatting

A Skype Logo with preview stripes

Skype Insiders can try out a new update under version 8.115. It is now available on all supported platforms, albeit the changelog focuses mostly on improving the user experience on Android. Build 8.115.76.207 adds improvements for rich-text formatting, making it easier to add bold, italic, strikethrough, and code to your messages.

Here are the release notes published on the official Microsoft Community forums:

The latest Skype Insider build 8.115 was fully released and this is what we were working on.

What’s new?

Android: Enhanced Rich-Text HTML Support

  • Effortless Text Formatting: Long-press any text as you type, to unleash formatting options like bold, italic, underline, strikethrough, code, share and read aloud—style your messages effortlessly!
  • Seamless Message Styling: Choose from those professional, casual, or fun styles to match the vibe of every chat.
  • Intuitive Interface: Discover an enhanced messaging composer, making text styling intuitive and part of your seamless chat flow.
Rich-text formatting in Skype for Android

Elevate your messaging game with enhanced rich-text features on Android and transform how you express yourself in Skype chats!

Polishing Skype: Stability improvements & Bug fixes

  • Resender Caller ID SMS button opening the file explorer.

In case you missed it, the previous Skype update introduced plenty of other features, such as the ability to transcribe voice messages, better PDF thumbnails, redesigned replies, and many more. Although some people claim Skype is dead, Microsoft continues shipping regular updates with improvements and new capabilities to keep one of the oldest messengers far from dead.

Skype Insider is available on Windows 11, Windows 10, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can also get preview updates on iOS, but they require an invitation to the closed beta in Test Flight. Head to the official Skype Insider website to enroll your computer or smartphone in the program. Stable releases can be downloaded here.

Are you still using Skype?

