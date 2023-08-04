Get these great Xbox wireless headphones for an all-time rock bottom low price on Amazon

If you have bought a new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console recently, you are also likely looking to get some solid wireless headphones so you don't disturb your family, roommates, or anyone else in your home while you are playing some Halo: Infinite multiplayer. One of the best wireless headphones you can get for Xbox consoles just happens to be discounted at a rock-bottom price right now at Amazon.

The LucidSound LS35X wireless headphones are priced on Amazon at just $43.95 for the rose gold color version and just $49.94 for the black color model. Both models have over 70 percent discounts from their normal $179.99 MSRP.

The LucidSound LS35X wireless headphones connect directly to the Xbox Series S or X consoles, along with the older Xbox One. There's no need for a base station, USB wireless connection, or anything else. You just connect the headphones to the Xbox's onboard wireless hardware.

Having said that, these headphones also work with any game console, along with your gaming PC, with its included 3.5mm wired connection.

The headphones combine a flexible headrail, solid metal touchpoints, and soft memory foam earpads for a comfortable feel while placed on your head for hours for long play sessions. The battery lasts for up to 15 hours on a single charge when connected to the Xbox console.

The sound is delivered from the earpads via 50mm drivers. It also has a removable and flexible boom microphone for excellent audio chats with friends while playing games. There's also a second internal microphone that's activated when the main one is removed, which can be used when you make calls with a smartphone. Finally, you can make quick volume changes with the headphone's on-earcup controls.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.