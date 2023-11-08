Get this Samsung 32-inch smart PC monitor for an all time low price with digital coupon

If you don't have a passion for PC gaming, but still need a solid PC monitor for your home office, or for working remotely, you should check out the 32-inch Samsung M80C monitor. It's currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon if you apply a digital coupon.

The Amazon listing for the Samsung M80C monitor shows the price of $499.99, but if you click on the digital coupon on that page, you can cut that price down to just $399.99. That's not only a new all-time low price but it cuts $300 off its normal $699.99 MSRP.

The Samsung M80C monitor has a UHD resolution of ‎3,840 x 2,160 along with a a 60 Hz refresh rate. It includes a SlimFit camera that you can put on top of the monitor so you can participate in online meetings with your work colleagues, and its Multi View support lets you run and view two apps, like a web browser and an email app, at the same time.

While the refresh rate for the monitor is on the low side, you can still do some gaming on the screen, and it comes with Samsung's Gaming Hub so you can connect to cloud-based gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now without a PC.

Of course, you can also use Samsung's smart TV UI with the monitor, to stream tons of movies and TV shows from most of the major streaming services. It even comes with its own remote for purpose.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.