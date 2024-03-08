Limited Time Deal: 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K UHD Smart Monitor is selling at its lowest price

Amazon and Samsung are currently offering a great deal on the 32-inch M80C 4K UHD Smart Monitor from Samsung. This 32" display has a 4K UHD resolution, Smart TV capabilities, and ergonomic design. You can get it now and save 43% off its MSRP.

With a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, the visuals delivered by this Smart Monitor are detailed and sharp, ensuring high-quality viewing. As for your virtual meetings, the built-in SlimFit Camera offers auto-framing to keep you perfectly centered in the frame, even if you move around.

For an improved user experience, Smart TV Apps are easily accessible directly on the device. Moreover, the Adaptive Picture and Adaptive Sound+ technologies take it a step further by automatically adjusting brightness and sound, contributing to an optimised audio-visual experience.

Transforming your Smart Monitor into an all-in-one entertainment station, native streaming apps provide 4K HDR video. When it comes to the gaming enthusiats, the Samsung Gaming Hub offers instant access to cloud gaming services without a PC or console.

The monitor's multiple ports, including USB-C, HDMI, and USB-A, provide seamless connectivity, eliminating the need for adapters.

Moreover, the ergonomic design of the M80C enhances workspace utility with a height-adjustable screen that tilts, swivels, and pivots 90 degrees for optimal viewing angles. In addition, the VESA-compatible mounting options keep the workspace clutter-free by letting you mount the monitor on a compatible arm.

The Smart Monitor acts as a built-in IoT Hub, managing smart home devices with the SmartThings App while AirPlay integration lets you stream content from your Apple devices.

32" Samsung M80C 4K UHD HDR Smart Monitor (with Streaming TV, USB-C Ergonomic Stand, Slimfit Camera, Wireless Remote PC Access, Alexa Built-in,Warm White): $399.99 (Amazon US) - $399.99 (Samsung US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon and Samsung Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.