Limited time deal: AMD RX 6750 XT as good as Nvidia RTX 3070 but selling at RTX 3060 price

If you are a 1080p or 1440p gamer and have been holding off for the best price to upgrade your current GPU, or maybe to build an entirely new gaming PC, this may be the moment to act on your desires. That's because the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, which is a revamped faster version of the 6700 XT with higher memory and core clocks, is currently $124 or 25% off. The deal comes in the form of the MSI Mech 2X variant (buying link below).

The RX 6750 XT is much faster than Nvidia's RTX 3060 and also beats the RTX 3060 Ti fairly comfortably. It gets right up there with the RTX 3070 while being much cheaper. Though as with most AMD 6000-series cards based on RDNA 1 architecture, the 6750 XT loses out to the 3070 and 3060 Ti in ray tracing performance. However, it is able to keep up with the RTX 3060, which should still be acceptable for most people as ray tracing remains a premium feature due to how intensive it is.

While a better price-to-performance ratio is the biggest strength of this card, another major advantage of the 6750 XT is its enormous VRAM capacity of 12 gigs. Thanks to this, users can throw high-res texture packs at the GPU with no worry of overflowing the memory buffer, even at high resolutions like 4K. Speaking of 4K, the 6750 XT is a decent budget 4K60 gaming card too, due to the 12Gig frame buffer. However, users may have to turn down some settings (barring textures and texture filtering / anisotropic filtering).

