Samsung's PS5-compatible 1TB 980 PRO PCIe 4 SSD is 43% off at just $119

Samsung is famous for producing reliable and fast solid-state drives for various devices, such as laptops, desktops, and consoles. If you want to upgrade your setup with a fast PCIe 4.0 SSD, do not miss these fantastic discounts on the Samsung 980 PRO SSD lineup.

The Samsung 980 PRO SSD is a PCIe 4.0-based NVMe SSD compatible with computers and consoles that use the M.2 slot to accommodate disks. That means you can use the Samsung 980 PRO SSD to upgrade the storage of your PS5, laptop, or desktop computer.

The PCIe 4.0 interface allows the SSD to reach up to 7,000 MB/s read and 5,000 MB/s write speeds. Even if your computer uses PCIe 3.0, the Samsung 980 PRO SSD can deliver impressive performance thanks to backward compatibility with the older PCIe generation.

Samsung also offers the 980 PRO SSD with an included heatsink, which is required for installation in the PlayStation 5 console. You can also get this option for your computer if its motherboard does not offer SSD heatsinks.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.