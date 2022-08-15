Samsung launches the 55” Odyssey Ark globally for $3,499

Samsung has announced the launch of its 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming screen. The 1000R curved display is ideal for horizontal viewing, but you can stand it upright (known as Cockpit Mode) if you need to. This premium display is launching globally, but in the United States it’ll set you back $3,499.99.

Commenting on the new monitor, Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

“We are excited to unveil this totally unique, next-generation gaming screen, the Odyssey Ark. This 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen brings together premium, cinematic picture quality, immersive surround sound and an incredibly flexible interface which gamers increasingly demand. The gaming community craves new experiences and Odyssey Ark delivers access to a new world of gaming that will raise standards across the entire industry.”

The huge display is designed to wrap around the user’s field of view. For those who like to get things set up just right, you can tilt and pivot the display or put it upright into Cockpit Mode. The display uses Quantum Matrix Technology, which means the display has fine control over all the densely packed LEDs to provide the best picture. 14-bit processing on the monitor allows gamers to see dark and bright scenes more easily. The monitor supports 16,384 black levels for realistic graphics.

For content that is not 4K, Samsung has built the Neural Quantum Processor Ultra into the monitor to upscale the picture up to 4K resolution. The matte display prevents reflections on the screen, and Sound Dome Technology uses AI and Dolby Atmos to enhance surround sound.

The specs of the monitor are as follows:

Model G97NB Display Screen Size 55” Flat / Curved 1000R Curved Aspect Ratio 16:9 Processor Neural Quantum Processor Ultra Matte Display Yes Backlight Unit Quantum Mini LED (Local Dimming) HDR (High Dynamic Range) Quantum HDR 2000 Contrast Ratio Static 1,000,000 : 1 Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 Response Time 1ms (GTG) Refresh Rate Max 165Hz Gaming Features VRR FreeSync Premium Pro Samsung Gaming Hub Yes Others Ark Dial, Flex Move Screen, Multi View, Game Bar, Game Mode General Features Auto Source Switch + Yes Eye Saver Mode Yes Flicker Free Yes Adaptive Picture Yes Off Timer Plus Yes Sound Sound Output 60W Channel 2.2.2ch (4 speakers and 2 woofers) Frequency Response 45Hz ~ 20KHz Dolby Atmos Yes Interface HDMI HDMI 2.1 (4EA), HDMI-CEC Lan Port RJ45 (1EA) Design Color Black Stand Type Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) Tilt Yes Pivot Yes (Cockpit Mode) Wall Mount Yes (200×200, 300×300, 400×400)

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is available from today. In the United States, it will set you back $3,499. To see how much it is in your country, just head over to the product’s page on Samsung.com.