Here are our picks for the most anticipated upcoming PC games of 2024

PC gaming is no longer seen as a dying industry. The rise of digital stores, combined with some excellent games from huge publishers down to small indie teams, has made the PC platform as very viable place to make games.

In 2024, we are looking forward to playing a ton of great PC titles, some of which were supposed to be released last year. Our list includes quite a few strategy titles of many different styles, which is a genre that has proven itself highly successful on the PC platform.

We will mention that all of our games on the Xbox 2024 list are planned for a PC release as well. We didn't want to duplicate our Xbox list for our most anticipated PC games, so we picked some more upcoming titles, many of which will be released either exclusively for PC or will likely be the prime platform for that game.

Helldivers 2 - February 8, 2024

Developer : Arrowhead Games

: Arrowhead Games Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment

: Sony Interactive Entertainment What's it about : It's once again time to fight for Super Earth against a variety of alien threats.

: It's once again time to fight for Super Earth against a variety of alien threats. Why we want to play it: The first game in the Helldivers franchise was a top down sci-fi shooter but developer Arrowhead decided to make the sequel a third person shooter with ground-based gameplay. The visuals in the trailers already look pretty amazing and we hope the game will play as good as it looks.

Homeworld 3 - March 8, 2024

Developer : Blackbird Interactive

: Blackbird Interactive Publisher : Gearbox Publishing

: Gearbox Publishing What's it about : The Hyperspace Gateway Network is falling apart and you and your fleet must find out what's causing it while also fighting off enemies

: The Hyperspace Gateway Network is falling apart and you and your fleet must find out what's causing it while also fighting off enemies Why we want to play it: The long-awaited third game in the space-based 3D RTS series is finally just a few months away from release. In addition to its single-player campaign, there will also be a roguelite War Games co-op mode, a skirmish mode, and support for mods out of the box.

Ara: History Untold - TBD 2024

Developer : Oxide Games

: Oxide Games Publisher : Xbox Game Studios

: Xbox Game Studios What's it about : You control your "civilization" from the beginning until the present, unlocking new tech, new challenges and more.

: You control your "civilization" from the beginning until the present, unlocking new tech, new challenges and more. Why we want to play it: Oxide Games has a number of people who worked on the Civilization strategy games, and they want to expand that 4x gameplay in new directions, including support for crafting and more.

Stormgate - TBD 2024 (Early Access)

Developer : Frost Giant Studios

: Frost Giant Studios Publisher : Frost Giant Studios

: Frost Giant Studios What's it about : Earth has to fight demonic-like alien threats with big units like mechs and even robot dogs.

: Earth has to fight demonic-like alien threats with big units like mechs and even robot dogs. Why we want to play it: Former Starcraft developers at Blizzard form Frost Giant Studios to make a three-faction RTS game that looks an awful lot like what we would imagine StarCraft III might be like. You can check out Stormgate's Kickstarter campaign now so you can play in the early beta tests.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024- TBD 2024

Developer : Asobo Studio

: Asobo Studio Publisher : Xbox Game Studios

: Xbox Game Studios What's it about : It's time to get on board your plane and fly around the world, but this time you can participate in different aviation jobs.

: It's time to get on board your plane and fly around the world, but this time you can participate in different aviation jobs. Why we want to play it: In addition to updated graphics and aviation physics, this update to the 2020 revival of Microsoft Flight Simulator will let you assume different roles, like air rescue, private charter flight and much more.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - TBD 2024

Developer : The Chinese Room

: The Chinese Room Publisher : Paradox Interactive

: Paradox Interactive What's it about : Vampires are out and about in modern-day Seattle and you have to deal with the various clans of the Kindred

: Vampires are out and about in modern-day Seattle and you have to deal with the various clans of the Kindred Why we want to play it: Here's another game that's been a long time coming, but with new developer The Chinese Room this game looks like it's finally coming together to become the sequel to the Vampire: The Masquarade RPG title.

MechWarrior 5: Clans - TBD 2024

Developer : Piranha Games

: Piranha Games Publisher : Piranha Games

: Piranha Games What's it about : The Smoke Jaguar clan is ready to go to war against the tyrants of the Inner Sphere with their big, big mechs to handle the job.

: The Smoke Jaguar clan is ready to go to war against the tyrants of the Inner Sphere with their big, big mechs to handle the job. Why we want to play it: After releasing MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries several years ago, Piranha Games will launch a more linear single player game, with some updated Unreal Engine 5 graphics.

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred - TBD 2024

Developer : Blizzard Entertainment

: Blizzard Entertainment Publisher : Blizzard Entertainment

: Blizzard Entertainment What's it about : Mephisto has some evil, demonic plans for Sanctuary and its up to you to stop them. It will require you to visit a previously unseen region called Nahantu.

: Mephisto has some evil, demonic plans for Sanctuary and its up to you to stop them. It will require you to visit a previously unseen region called Nahantu. Why we want to play it: Blizzard had a big hit on its hands with Diablo IV in 2023, and it looks like it will continue to give players even more monsters to slay in the first expansion pack for the game in 2024.

That's our list of our most anticipated PC games of 2024. Again, we will be updating this list every so often as more games are announced, and other games get release dates.

