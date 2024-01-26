Save 48% on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 USB-C cables, now available at all-time low price

USB-C is confusing, which is quite ironic, considering it was made to simplify things and offer users one connector to rule them all. Some cables operate at USB 2.0 speeds, some do not support fast charging, and some cannot carry display signals. If you need the fastest option that can do everything or you have a Thunderbolt 3/4-based device, getting the right cable is a must to ensure your peripherals can operate as expected.

Thunderbolt cables are notably more expensive than regular USB-C cables. However, this one from Belkin is now available with a 48% discount, allowing you to get the fastest USB cable possible for just $20.99.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Cable is a USB-C to USB-C 2.6 ft (0.8 m) cable with support for up to 100W charging, high-resolution display output (up to 5K), and data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. You can use it for charging, copying large files, connecting monitors to your laptop or tablet, or even hooking up an external graphics card.

The cable is officially certified to work with Thunderbolt devices, such as Macs, iPads, Windows laptops like the Surface Laptop Studio 2, and desktop PCs with the corresponding port. However, it is also backward compatible, which means you can use it with USB-C devices that do not support Thunderbolt and operate at regular USB speeds.

