Save big on portable SSDs from PNY at their lowest price on Amazon

If you are on the go, you might need to take some extra storage for your laptop, tablet or smartphone. PNY offers a small and very portable number of solid-state drives that could help with that kind of situation.

Right now, the PNY EliteX-Pro 4TB SSD is being sold for its lowest price ever on Amazon at just $324.99. That's a $175 discount compared to its normal $499.99 MSRP.

The PNY EliteX-Pro series of portable SSDs have read speeds of up to 1,600 MB per second and write speeds of up to 1,500MB a second, making them much faster than standard portable hard drives. It's compatible with USB-C and USB-A connections with its included cables, and it is enclosed in a durable aluminum case.

Check out all the PNY EliteX-Pro portable SSDs that are on sale right now:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.