PUBG Battleground releases new map rotation system for PC players

PUBG Battlegrounds official Twitter account has announced the release of the new map rotation system for PC and console players. This feature will be available for players with the update 23.1 onwards. It released the update for PC on April 12, 2023. It plans to push the update to consoles on April 20, 2023.

The maps will rotate on a weekly basis. The news release from the PUBG website elaborates on the plans for the update as follows.

Normal Matches (One week cycle)

  • Fixed: Erangel / Sanhok
  • Rotation Set 1: Taego / Deston / Paramo
  • Rotation Set 2: Miramar / Vikendi / Karakin
    • Rotation Sets 1 and 2 will alternate each week.

Ranked Mode (One season cycle)

  • Erangel / Miramar / Taego / Deston

The good news for gamers is the updates will be applied without needing any maintenance. This means you can enjoy continuous gameplay without interruptions.

Chart of Map popularity

Due to the low usage rate, Haven map is not included in the rotation pool. The goal of the update is to increase gamer satisfaction and engagement. It allows seamless matchmaking and makes it easy for gamers to try new maps without a steep learning curve.

To get the update now on your PC, check for in-game update notification. You can also check for updates on the Steam launcher or Epic launcher depending on through which you have installed the game.

