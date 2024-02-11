Save 35% on PNY's EliteX-PRO 4TB portable SSD

If you are looking for a universally compatible, high-capacity portable SSD with decent read/write speeds, check out the PNY EliteX-PRO. Its 4TB variant has just hit its all-time low price, allowing everyone to get plenty of storage with a massive 35% discount. You can get it for as little as $233.48.

The PNY EliteX-Pro is a small and compact external SSD housed in an aluminum enclosure. It features a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface that lets the drive operate at speeds of up to 1,600MB/s read and 1,500MB/s write. These speeds may not be record-breaking, but they are still over twelve times faster than traditional 5400 RPM external hard drives.

The drive comes with two bundled USB ports (USB-C and USB-A), so you can start using it right away without looking for additional cables. It should work with every modern computer, tablet, or phone equipped with a USB-C or USB-A port. However, the maximum performance will depend on how fast your USB ports are.

PNY EliteX-PRO 4TB Portable SSD - $233.48 | 35% off on Amazon US

The PNY EliteX-PRO is also available in "smaller" configurations for those who do not need 4TB of space or cannot afford the most expensive variant. You can get it with 2TB, 1TB, or 500GB of space. Still, the bigger the option you choose, the better the price per gigabyte you receive. PNY also gives you three years of limited warranty for peace of mind.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.