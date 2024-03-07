PNY reveals new highly rugged RP60 1TB and 2TB portable solid state drives

PNY, which has released compact portable solid-state drives in the past like the Pro Elite V2 and the EliteX-Pro, has just announced a new portable SSD that's been designed as a highly rugged drive you can take almost anywhere.

The drive is called the PNY RP60, and it has an outer silicone shell that offers better protection from the elements and accidents. PNY says this drive has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, which means it can keep working even if it gets hit with a water flow of 100kPa for 3 minutes. It has also been tested to keep working even if it falls from up to 3 meters (9.8 feet) in height.

The drive has a built-in loop that people can use to connect to a belt loop, a keyring, or other device, so it will stick with the owner.

Besides the rugged material, the PNY RP60 has a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C connector. The drive can move files with sequential read speeds of up to 2,000 MB per second or write speeds of up to 1,800 MB per second. This SSD should be a great way to backup files on your PC or transfer items that need to be moved securely to another PC.

The PNY RP60 portable SSD includes the Acronis True Image Data Protection software in the box, so you can safely back up your files and keep them secure. The drive also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

PNY's new rugged SSD will be available in two storage configurations. The 1TB version will be priced at $99.99, while the 2TB model will cost $179.99. The PNY RP60 will go on sale sometime in April on the company's website and also at Amazon.com on the company's retail page.

