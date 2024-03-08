Get this 1TB PNY microSD card for just $69.99, its lowest price ever

It used to be that if you got a microSD card with 256GB of storage or even 512GB, you were doing well in terms of expanding the storage space of your notebook, tablet, or some smartphones. Now the level of adding storage has gone even higher. Right now, you can get 1TB of storage from a microSD card for some very low prices.

An example is the 1TB PNY Pro Elite microSD card that's currently priced at just $69.99 at Amazon. That's a new all-time low price for this card, and also $55 off its normal $124.99 MSRP.

This is a Class 10 microSD card and is rated V30 and U3, which means it can sustain a minimum write speed of 100 MB per second and write speeds of up to 90 MB per second. This means the card is perfect for photographers who want to get quality images or record 4K videos at a resolution of 4,096 x 3,072.

The card also has an A2 rating, which means it can launch and run apps directly on the card with a minimal 4,000 IOPS (Read) and 2,000 IOPS (Write).

If you have a camera or notebook that has a full SD card slot, this PNY microSD card also comes with an SD card adapter so you can boost the storage space of those products as well.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

