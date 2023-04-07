Save hundreds of dollars on the Razer Blade 15 gaming notebook right now

Thanks to their higher hardware specs, gaming notebooks tend to be very expensive. The Razer lineup of gaming laptops are among the best you can get. Right now, you can save hundreds of dollars on Amazon on the Razer Blade 15.

The 15.6-inch model that is on sale has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12800H processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU as well. It also has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It includes a Vapor Chamber Cooling system for keeping things both cool and quiet while you are playing high end PC games. The ports include an HDMI 2.1 port, a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, and an SD card slot.

You can get the Razer Blade 15 in a number of different display versions, including a FHD display with a 360Hz refresh rate, a QHD screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, and an OLED QHD display, again with a 240Hz refresh rate.

