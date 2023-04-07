Google Pay gives users free money thanks to a bug

Neowin · with 0 comments

Google Pay logo on moneyUsers have been reporting that they have been receiving unexpected cash deposits into their Google account balances via the Google Pay rewards program since earlier this week. Users on Reddit have reported that they received funds of up to $1,000, and if they have already spent or transferred the money are allowed to keep it, Google says.

Dogfooding is a term used to describe a process of internally testing pre-release software, with developers using their own software in practice to discover errors and fix them prior to rolling it out to a wider audience, however, the fact that the term has been used in this context suggests that this was meant to be sent to internal Google accounts only.

Users who have received the cash got a message from Google confirming the error that had deposited the funds into their accounts, and also that the issue had been resolved and, where possible, the credit had been taken back out of the account.

This isn't the first time when a bug or issue with software has caused money to suddenly become available to members of the public, with malware also being a cause in the past.

Source: TechSpot

Report a problem with article
macOS Universal Print
Next Article

Microsoft is bringing macOS integration to Universal Print
Razer Blade 15 notebook
Previous Article

Save hundreds of dollars on the Razer Blade 15 gaming notebook right now

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement