4TB Seagate IronWolf and 18TB IronWolf Pro CMR NAS Internal HDDs selling at great discounts

As today marks World Backup Day, there's no better time to consider safeguarding your data with the Seagate IronWolf and IronWolf Pro NAS Internal Hard Drives. While these may not be priced at their historical rock bottom, the current offerings remain competitive. These drives still offer great value for those in need of reliable storage solutions for their NAS environments or desktop PCs.

Seagate's IronWolf Pro 18TB internal hard drive is optimized for NAS environments with up to 24 bays. With a capacity of 18TB and a cache of up to 256MB, it provides ample storage, fast data access, and solid reliability.

Tailored for NAS enclosures, the IronWolf 18TB drive minimizes wear and tear, ensuring low noise and vibration. It promises smooth operations with no lags or downtime, while enhancing file-sharing performance.

Users can also monitor the health of their drive using the integrated IronWolf Health Management system, ensuring long-term reliability with a 2.5 million hours MTBF. Additionally, it comes with a three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services for added peace of mind.

18TB Seagate IronWolf Pro Internal Hard Drive (7200 RPM 256MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5"): $349.99 + $50 off with promo code MAD24DQ2664 (Newegg US)

Alternatively, if you're working within a tighter budget, you can also check out the 4TB Seagate IronWolf CMR NAS Internal HDD below, which is also a viable choice. However, for those seeking expansive storage capabilities, the 18TB variant still offers better value for money.

4TB Seagate IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive (CMR 3.5 Inch SATA 6Gb/s 5400 RPM 64MB Cache for RAID Network Attached Storage Rescue Services): $79.99 (Amazon US)

